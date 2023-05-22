LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police arrested a man Saturday in connection to the shooting death of a 24-year-old man during a violent holiday season two years ago.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, 29-year-old Josh Britton was arrested for his involvement in the killing of Zachary Ester.

Police said that Ester was found shot inside of a wrecked truck on Labette Drive two days after Christmas in 2020. Ester’s killing was one of several homicides during that weekend in the capital city.

In 2021, officials with the LRPD said that U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Curtland Watson Jr., who was also wanted in Ester’s shooting death.

Britton is facing a capital murder charge. He is currently being held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.