Man arrested for murder of 15-year-old after body found in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds announced on Monday that an arrest has been made in the murder of a 15-year-old whose body was found off Goshen-Tuttle Road on October 21, 2020.

According to a release from Fayetteville Police Department, after “several months of intense investigation,” a capital murder warrant was issued for 22-year-old Diontre D. Lang.

On Saturday, February 6, Fayetteville detective traveled to Oklahoma City where they were assisted by the Oklahoma City Police Department and the US Marhals office with locating and arresting Lang.

He is currently awaiting extradition to Arkansas.