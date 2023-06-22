CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Oklahoma man arrested for setting his ex-girlfriend’s mother’s house on fire pleaded guilty yesterday and was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

Duane Hamilton, 25, was arrested for attempted murder and arson and booked into the Crawford County jail on September 19, 2022.

Hamilton was originally scheduled to have a jury trial July 28 but pleaded guilty to the arson and attempted murder charges during a status hearing June 22, netting him a seven-and-a-half-year sentence with a 17-year suspended sentence and $5,000 restitution for the damages the fire caused.

The fire, which occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Jan. 29 in Van Buren, caused between $15,000 and $100,000 in damages.

Police records show that two fuel cans were taken from the scene and collected as evidence, as well as a black mask and gloves “that had the odor of gasoline” in an adjacent yard.

The mask and gloves were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for testing and the mask returned a DNA match to Hamilton.

A neighbor also provided security camera footage that showed “two individuals wearing black hoodies and masks” approaching the residence shortly before the fire started. One could be seen carrying two fuel cans that appeared to match those taken into evidence.

Investigators later determined that Hamilton had been dating the daughter of the woman that called in the fire, and that the relationship had ended approximately two months earlier. The daughter had been “living off and on” at the residence while involved with Hamilton.