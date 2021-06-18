Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Little Rock gas station

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Little Rock gas station has turned himself in to authorities.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said Friday their homicide detectives and U.S. Marshals were able to negotiate with Montario McArthur to surrender on a capital murder warrant.

Police say McArthur was a suspect in the June 3 fatal shooting of Catreal Miller at a Citgo gas station on the 5900 block of Baseline Road.

As of midday Friday, there is no word yet if McArthur is facing any additional charges or if bond has been set.

