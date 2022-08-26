TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana man is behind bars after a shooting outside a gas station Sunday morning.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested 22-year-old Timothy Noble of Texarkana on Thursday just after 5:00 p.m. on a felony warrant in connection with a shooting on the morning of August 21.

The arrest came after one victim was shot outside of a Raceway gas station on Stateline Ave. just after 4:00 a.m. on Sunday. First responders brought the victim to the hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries.

Noble is held in the Miller County Jail, awaiting a court appearance. He was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic acts, criminal mischief in the first degree, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

The investigation is ongoing, and police expect other arrests in the case.