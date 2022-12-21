MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is facing murder charges after a 55-year-old man died in a house fire in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

Police say firefighters responded to the fire on North 12th Street around 6:30 Monday morning. The victim, Darius Holmes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later received information that 23-year-old Austin Liston was involved in starting the fire.

Liston was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges with capital murder and arson. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22.