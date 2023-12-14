LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man was convicted Thursday evening in connection with a deadly shooting at a hospital in Sherwood in 2022.

According to a release, Raymond Lovett was convicted by a Pulaski County jury in the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood in late September of 2022.

On the morning Sep. 28, 2022, police said officers with the Sherwood Police Department responded to an “active shooter situation” at the hospital.

During a news conference later that day, authorities said the shooting was actually targeted with Whitfield, who was in the hospital visiting a patient, being shot by someone they knew, identified as Lovett.

“The defendant in this shooting shattered a family and terrorized our community,” Sixth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones said. “While nothing can bring Mr. Whitfield back, I pray his family sleeps better tonight knowing justice has been served.”

Lovett has been sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years on firearm enhancement.