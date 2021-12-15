Man dead after Tuesday night stabbing in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating after authorities said they found a man who died from stab wound injuries Tuesday night.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the area of Washington Avenue and Hazel Street at about 6:35 p.m. after receiving reports of a man running on Washington Avenue with a knife.

After arriving, officers said they found a man lying in the roadway on Washington Avenue suffering from at least one stab wound.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the body was taken to the Arkansas Crime Lab.

Officers ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the detectives at 501-771-7155 or the North Little Rock tip line at 501-680-8439.