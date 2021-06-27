Man dead after Texarkana officer-involved shooting Saturday night

TEXARKANA, Ark. — A man is dead after being shot during a confrontation with Texarkana police Saturday night.

Police said that the shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. Saturday night in the 1100 block of Hickory Street.

Officials said that officers were responding to a disturbance call at a multi-family residence, where the caller said a man was pacing in the street threatening to kill someone, and possibly under the influence of drugs.

Police said that when they made contact with the man he charged officers with an object yelling that he was going to kill them.

An officer fired his weapon and struck the man. Officers said that they rendered aid until an ambulance arrived.

Police said that the man died at the scene and no officers were injured.

Arkansas State Police have been notified and are currently investigating.