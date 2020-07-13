Man dies, another in police custody after shooting in Batesville

BATESVILLE, Ark.- Batesville police say one man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Sunday evening.

According to a release sent Monday from the Batesville Police Department, officers were sent to the Hawg’s Exxon just before 7:10 p.m. Sunday.

According to the release, officers found a 34-year-old man who lived in Independence County lying on the ground next to his vehicle.

Police say the victim had multiple gunshot wounds in his torso area.

According to the release, the victim told police the name of the person who shot him and that the suspect left in a red Ford F150.

The victim later died at the White River Medical Center.

Police say the victim has not been identified, pending notifying family members.

According to Batesville police, a deputy with the Independence County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle matching the description and saw a man was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on the back of his left shoulder.

According to Batesville police, the suspect was treated for his injury and released to their custody.

At this time, FOX16 is not identifying the man because he is not facing charges at this time.

