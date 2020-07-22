Man dies in Hot Springs shooting Tuesday night

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Hot Springs.
Hot Springs police say the shooting happened at the Maza Apartments at the 2000 block of Central Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
According to a news release from Hot Springs police, officers found Salvador Garcia, 45, of Hot Springs, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Officials say Garcia later died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Police say detectives are following up on several leads and interviewing witnesses.
If you have any information on the shooting, call Detective Lampinen at 501-321-6789 ext. 6741.
