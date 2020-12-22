Man dies in Ouachita County shooting

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark.- A man is dead after a shooting in Ouachita County Saturday afternoon.

According to Capt. David Pennington with the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were sent to a home on Mt. Holly Road just outside the Camden city limits around 4:35 p.m. for a report of someone screaming for help.

Pennington says deputies found Bryant Bailey, 53, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds in front of his home.

Authorities says Bailey later died at the Ouachita County Medical Center.

The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas State Police, Camden Police Department and the 13th Judicial Task Force are working together in the investigation.

There is a cash reward being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Authorities ask anyone who might have information to come forward.