PINE BLUFF, Ark.- A man is arrested in connection to a murder investigation in Pine Bluff.

According to Pine Bluff Police, Derek Payne, 38, faces Capital Murder, Abuse of a Corpse and other charges in connection to the murder of Christopher Jones, 36.

Officials say Jones’ body was found inside a burned house on Larch Street earlier this month.

Court records show the medical examiner found Jones had been stabbed multiple times.