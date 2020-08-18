Man found dead in Searcy, police investigating as homicide

SEARCY, Ark.- Searcy police say they are investigating a homicide after officers found a man dead Monday night.

According to a release from the Searcy Police Department sent Tuesday, officers were sent to South Oak Street to check the welfare of Van Stevens, 74, of Searcy.

Officials say after entry was made into the home, Stevens was found dead.

Searcy police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

If you have any information, call the Searcy Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 501-279-1038.

