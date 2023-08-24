PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A man was sentenced to life in prison after a Jefferson County jury found him guilty Wednesday in a Pine Bluff murder case.

Officials with the Jefferson County prosecuting attorney’s office said that Bryant Smith was tried on Aug. 21-23 for two counts of capital murder for the shooting deaths of 17-year-old Emonya Moten and 20-year-old Kavon Mitchell.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, Smith shot and killed Moten and Mitchell Sept. 3, 2020. Weeks after the shooting, police officials said that Smith was arrested in Kansas and was extradited back to Jefferson County.

Smith was also tried for attempted capital murder and multiple counts of terroristic act, unlawful discharged of a firearm from a vehicle and unauthorized use of property to facilitate a crime.

Officials said the jury returned a guilty verdict on all counts after deliberating for one and a half hours. Smith was sentenced to life without parole in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for both counts of capital murder.

He was sentenced to life for attempted capital murder, life for five counts for terroristic act five counts of unlawful discharged of a firearm from a vehicle. Smith also received 40 years each for terroristic act, unlawful discharged of a firearm from a vehicle and unauthorized use of property to facilitate a crime.