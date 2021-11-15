Man hospitalized after shooting at North Little Rock apartments

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is hospitalized after being shot at a North Little Rock apartment complex.

North Little Rock police said that a person was shot at apartments located at 2301 Division Street.

Officers were responding to a disturbance at the location at approximately 4 p.m. and found an adult man with at least one gunshot wound.

One person reportedly involved in the incident has been detained. Police say the detained person and the victim both know each other and said that the shooting is probably an isolated incident.

The injured man has been transported to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

This is an active investigation. Further information will be released when it becomes available.