ASP: Man in custody after Dumas shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

DUMAS, Ark. – One man is in custody after a Thursday night shooting left one dead and another injured in Dumas.

According to the Arkansas State Police, 36-year-old Jason Jenkins died at a local hospital after the shooting happened at a residence in the 300 block of South Ash Street.

Troopers said the other victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the shooting.

Arkansas State Police officials said troopers arrested 34-year-old Derrick Nixon after arriving to the residence just before 11 p.m.

Nixon is currently facing charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to state troopers.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division and Dumas Police Department are jointly investigating the deadly shooting.