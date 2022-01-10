Man injured after drive-by shooting on I-630, ASP to investigate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas troopers are investigating after a drive-by shooting on Interstate 630 left one man injured Sunday afternoon.

According to the Arkansas State Police, the shooting happened near the Mississippi Street and Rodney Parham Road interchange shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Troopers said the driver of a westbound vehicle sustained multiple gunshot wounds from what witnesses said was a rifle fired from another vehicle passing the victim.

Officials with the ASP said the victim was stable Sunday night at a local hospital.

Special agents with the ASP are leading the investigation with assistance from troopers with the Highway Patrol Division, according to the ASP.

The Arkansas State Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact troopers at 501-618-8100.