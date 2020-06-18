Breaking News
Man injured in Hot Springs shooting Thursday morning

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Hot Springs Police say a 22-year-old man was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. at the 400 block of Cones Road.

Police say the victim was found suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition but stable.

Police say they are following up on several leads and interviewing witnesses.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Hot Springs Police at 501-321-6789.

