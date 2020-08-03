Man injured in July 20 shooting dies, according to LRPD

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say a man who was injured in a shooting on July 20 has died.

According to Little Rock police, Vence Lee, Jr., 27, died on Sunday.

St. Vincent security told Little Rock police officers Lee was dropped off at the front of the hospital.

Medical staff told officers Lee’s injuries were life-threatening, according to the news release.

Detectives later learned the shooting happened in the 6800 block of Colonel Glenn Road.

The investigation has been taken over by the Little Rock Homicide Unit.

