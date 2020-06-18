Man injured in Little Rock shooting Wednesday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Little Rock man was injured in a shooting on Wednesday morning.

According to a Little Rock police report, the shooting happened at the Westbridge Apartments on Labette Manor Drive just before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers say they found a man lying on the floor of the master bedroom.

The victim told police he had been shot twice, once in the right hip and once in the right wrist.

The victim told police he was shot by another man over an ongoing issue with a woman.

A woman who was visiting at the time of the shooting told police she was asleep on the couch in the living room when she heard knocking.

The woman said she sat up to answer the door, but the victim was already up and almost to the door, so she laid back down.

The woman told police the man stepped into the apartment as soon as the door opened, argued with the victim and shot several times. The woman told police she rolled onto the floor as soon as the shooting began.

The victim’s girlfriend told police she was in the master bedroom at the time of the shooting. She said she didn’t see who shot him. The victim’s girlfriend said she was not the woman the two men were arguing about because she didn’t know the suspect.

Officers say there was a child inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The victim’s condition was not listed.

There is a suspect listed in the Little Rock police report, but we are not identifying him because he has not been charged with a crime at this time.