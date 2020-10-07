Man injured in Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting.

According to a Little Rock police report released Wednesday, officers were sent to a local hospital early Wednesday morning for a shooting report.

The victim told police he was shot somewhere near a bridge in a parking lot but did not know which bridge he was near.

According to the report, the victim said he was walking on a sidewalk when a black SUV drove by and someone in the SUV shot him.

Officers say in the report the victim was not able to give a description of the suspect.

The victim told police he did not know what time he was shot but said it was not dark yet and closer to dusk.

The man said he was dropped off in the park by his girlfriend, according to the report.

In the report, officers say the victim was reluctant to say when and where the shooting happened and kept saying he is not from here and does not know the area.

The victim told police he thinks the shooting was gang-related because of his affiliation with a gang.

When officers asked why he believed that, the victim told police he has his gang tattooed all over his body.

According to the report, officers checked Riverfront Park and the Junction Bridge areas for a crime scene but did not see anything.

The victim’s left leg was injured from the top of his foot to his calf and did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the police report.

In the report, officers said the injuries appear to have come from a shotgun birdshot round.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Little Rock Police Department.

