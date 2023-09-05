LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Labor Day shooting that left one man dead.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Wilson Road at 10:21 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man who had been shot.

Police officials said the victim died from his injuries at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 501-371-4660.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.