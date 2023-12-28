PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating after a man was killed in an overnight shooting.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of East 21st Street just after midnight Thursday.

Police said a caller told dispatchers that the windows of a car had been shot out in the area and that a person could be inside the car.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found 31-year-old Zeavon Irby inside the vehicle. Police officials said he had been shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090, or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.