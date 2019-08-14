Man robbed at Arkansas Baptist College while trying to buy weed, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are looking for two women after a man was robbed at Arkansas Baptist College on Monday while trying to buy weed.

According to a Little Rock Police report, the 24-year-old victim told the officer he was going to buy some weed from the women.

The man says one of the women asked him to take his sunglasses off. He says he took his sunglasses off, thinking she was kidding.

According to the report, one of the women then pepper-sprayed the man in his eyes.

The victim told police the suspects then went into his vehicle and stole his iPhone 8 Plus and $200.

According to the report, the women left in a blue Honda Civic.

One of the suspects was named, but will not be identified because she is not currently charged with a crime.