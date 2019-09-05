Man robbed by gunpoint at LR shopping center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A man was robbed by gunpoint early Thursday morning while sitting in his car at a Little Rock shopping center.

It happened around 1:25 Thursday morning at the Colony West Shopping Center, according to a Little Rock Police report.

The victim said he was sitting in his car when a man he did not know robbed him. The man had a T-shirt wrapped around his face, the victim told the police.

The victim told police he handed the man an ID, some money and an iPhone 6S.

According to the report, the suspect ran towards the Colony West Apartments.

No arrests have been made in this case.

If you have any information, call Little Rock Police.