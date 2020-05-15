Man shot at Little Rock Taco Bell Friday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are investigating after a man was shot at a Taco Bell early Friday morning.

According to a Little Rock Police report, the shooting happened at the Taco Bell on the 9600 block of N. Rodney Parham Rd. around 2:40 a.m.

The manager told police around 2:20 Friday morning, the victim tried to enter the restaurant to buy food. The manager told the victim the restaurant was not open. The store manager said the man seemed to become irate.

The manager told police the victim walked away from the restaurant’s entrance and began arguing with a customer who was parked in front of the Taco Bell.

According to the manager, the suspect shot at the man twice and drove off West on Rodney Parham.

The manager told police the victim stumbled away from the scene towards Arby’s.

An employee of the Taco Bell told police the suspect and a woman ordered food just before 2 a.m.

The employee then said the two parked in front of the restaurant and ate their food.

The employee said after the victim tried to enter the restaurant, she heard him cuss at the suspect.

The employee also told police she saw the suspect point a gun at the victim and shoot several times, then both the victim and suspect fled.

According to the report, officers found the victim behind Arby’s with gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen and right arm.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Little Rock Police.