Man shot in Hot Springs Saturday morning dies, suspect arrested on suspicion of murder

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- The Garland County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was shot Saturday morning has died and a second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

According to a news release sent Wednesday by the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, Logan Lundy was shot Saturday morning at the 600 block of Mountain Pine Road and died Sunday evening.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office says Zachary Rowland was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a first-degree murder warrant while he was in custody at the Garland County Detention Center.

According to a news release sent Monday by the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, Lundy’s wife told deputies she and her husband had an argument with her son, Rowland and his girlfriend, Taylor Morris. The victim’s wife said she asked Rowland and Morris to leave. Once Rowland and Morris were outside the home, the woman heard multiple loud noises, which she believed were gunshots.

According to deputies, another woman who was there at the time of the shooting, suffered minor injuries due to being close to a bullet’s path.

Deputies say Rowland and Morris were found inside a home on the 300 block of Pearcy Road Saturday afternoon.

Taylor Morris

In a news release sent Monday, the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said Zachary Rowland and Taylor Morris were arrested on Saturday on a terroristic act charge.

