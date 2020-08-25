LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police are investigating after a man was shot in the neck Monday night.
It happened at the 1900 block of Wright Avenue just after 9:40 p.m. Monday.
According to a Little Rock police report, officers were called to a shooting just occurred and circulated the area to find the crime scene near the intersection of Wright and Summit.
Police were told someone heard a gunshot and saw a man they didn’t know picked up by a vehicle they didn’t recognize.
Officers say while they were at the crime scene, they found out the victim was dropped off at a local hospital, according to the report.
The victim told police while he was pumping gas, he walked across the parking lot toward the store and heard a gunshot.
According to the report, the victim told police he ran and didn’t realize he had been shot in the neck.
The man told police he did not see anyone with a gun or any suspicious vehicles.
According to the report, the victim said a stranger picked him up and took him to the hospital.
According to Little Rock police, the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
LATEST POSTS:
- Job Alert for the week of August 25
- Man shot in neck Monday night in Little Rock
- Newsfeed Now: Gulf Coast prepares for Hurricane Laura
- Treylon Burks Talks New Offense, Seemingly Set for Big Role This Fall
- Arkansas could have ‘temperamental’ winter, Farmers’ Almanac says