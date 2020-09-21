Man shot in North Little Rock Monday afternoon

Crime
Posted:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- North Little Rock police say a man was shot Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. on the 2900 block of East 4th Street.

At this time, the man’s condition is not known.

This is a developing story.

