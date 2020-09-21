Man shot in North Little Rock Monday afternoon

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- North Little Rock police say a man was shot Monday afternoon.
According to officials, the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. on the 2900 block of East 4th Street.
At this time, the man’s condition is not known.
This is a developing story.
LATEST POSTS:
- Romney says he won’t block vote on Trump Supreme Court pick
- Newsfeed Now: Officer saves 2-year-old boy; WWII canteen returned to family
- UPDATE: Man dies in Little Rock shooting Monday night
- Caught on Camera: Arkansas officer saves two-year-old boy choking on piece of candy
- Trump’s Supreme Court front-runner hailed by right, feared by left