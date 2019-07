PINE BLUFF, Ark.- A man is dead after a shooting in the Dollarway area.

Pine Bluff Police say the shooting happened around 4 Wednesday afternoon on South Richard Drive.

Officials say the victim was taken to a hospital in Pine Bluff, then to a Little Rock hospital where he died shortly before 8 p.m.

The name and age of the victim has not been released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are expecting to release more information soon.