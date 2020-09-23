UPDATE: LRPD says man was not shot on Baseline Road

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A spokesperson with the Little Rock Police Department says a man claimed he was shot on Baseline Road, but there were no signs that a shooting happened.

According to the LRPD spokesperson, the man was rolling on the ground on the 8200 block of Baseline Road saying he had been shot.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say a man was shot on Baseline Road Wednesday morning.

According to Little Rock police, the shooting happened on the 8200 block of Baseline Road.

At this time, the man’s condition is not known.

This is a developing story.

