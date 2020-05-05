Man shot three times at Little Rock apartment complex

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are investigating after a man was shot three times at the Spanish Jon’s Apartments Monday night.

According to the police report, the shooting happened around 11 p.m.

A couple of minutes after officers responded to the apartment complex, police were called about a bullet going through a window at a home on the 6900 block of W. Wakefield Drive.

While the officers were still at the apartment complex, they heard a report of a shooting at Building D, but officers say in the report they did not find anyone who had been shot or anyone that had seen anything.

According to the report, the officers were sent back to the apartment complex several minutes after they left.

Officers then found six to eight young men carrying the victim at the East end of Building D.

According to the report, the 20-year-old victim had been shot in the left side of his face, left thigh and right shin.

Officers say the victim had been stripped of his clothing except for a white t-shirt that was wrapped around his left thigh.

According to the officers, the young men were argumentative and did not say where the shooting happened or where they were a few minutes earlier.

A tourniquet was applied to the victim’s leg and he was taken to a local hospital by MEMS.

According to the report, investigators later found blood on the north side to the breezeway of Building D.

Investigators say someone had tried to clean up the majority of the blood in the breezeway.

The victim’s condition was not listed in the report.

There was no suspect listed in the report.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Little Rock Police.