Man stabbed at Little Rock motel dies three days later

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man found stabbed inside a local motel room Saturday night has died from his injuries.

The Little Rock Police Department says Allah-U Akbar, 56, died early Tuesday morning.

A woman who had been arrested in the case is now facing upgraded charges.

Shavonne Britton, 34, was first jailed on a domestic battery charge and now faces a charge of murder, first degree.

The incident happened at the Cimarron Inn (10200 Interstate 30).

Police say a child who called 911 told dispatchers her father was dead. Officers found him on the floor suffering from puncture wounds and cuts. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives reviewed camera surveillance from the motel to develop a suspect who they say was wearing a black tank top partially covered in blood.

Britton was arrested the next day. Police say while in custody she was found to be in possession of several illegal narcotics.