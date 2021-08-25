Man surrenders to police for Friday night shooting at Stuttgart factory

STUTTGART, Ark. – Stuttgart police say the man suspected in a Friday night shooting at Lennox Industries that left one person injured has surrendered to authorities.

The officials with the Stuttgart Police Department posted on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday that Edward Spears Jr. is being held on first-degree battery charges.

Stuttgart officers responded to calls of an active shooter at the factory Friday around 10:30 p.m. and found a victim who had been shot.

Investigators identified the suspect in the case as Spears and began their search for the Pine Bluff man.

Police on Wednesday did not indicate when Spears would be seen in court. He is currently being held in the Arkansas County Jail.