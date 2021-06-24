Man wanted for shooting of Texas police officer on June 13 captured in northeast Arkansas

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. – U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement in Mountain View arrested a man Thursday morning accused of shooting a Texas police officer in the leg during a traffic stop on June 13 after an alleged home invasion.

That incident prompted a multi-state search for 43-year-old Royce Wood and 32-year-old Tiffany Caswell.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service in Arkansas, Both Wood and Caswell were arrested without incident outside of the Dogwood motel in Mountain View after a tip was received on their location.

Wise County Sheriff’s Office officials say that the officer who was shot is making a full recovery and is expected to return to duty soon.

Wood is wanted on warrants of two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and one count of aggravated robbery.

Caswell is also wanted on an aggravated robbery charge.

