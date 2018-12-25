Man Wanted in Christmas Eve Bank Robbery in Sherwood Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SHERWOOD, Ark. - Police are searching for a suspect following a Christmas Eve bank robbery.

Sherwood Police say the robbery happened Monday at the US Bank located on the 4100 block of East Kiehl Avenue.

Authorities believe the suspect may be armed. He is described as a 6 ft. tall man.

The suspect is seen in surveillance video wearing Blue long sleeve Adidas shirt, red and white ball cap, and dark jeans.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425 or the detective division at 501-835-8799.