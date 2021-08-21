Marion man killed in early morning I-40 shooting

MAYS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead after being shot while traveling on I-40 early this morning.

Kindlyen Roberts, 21, of Marion was the passenger in an eastbound vehicle traveling on I-40 at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Arkansas State Police report that Roberts was shot at the Morgan/Maumelle exit as a front-seat passenger in another eastbound car leaned out the window and began shooting at the car Roberts was in.

Roberts later died at a Little Rock hospital.

Another passenger in the car with Roberts was also wounded. That passenger was treated at the scene and later released.

Agents have arrested Justin Cantrell Mays, 24. Mays is being held at the Pulaski County Jail and facing charges of capital murder and 1st degree battery.

Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation.