LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas woman accused of Social Security fraud was sentenced in federal court Monday.

Tammy Jean Hogan, 58, of Marmaduke, was sentenced in United States District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, to one year of home confinement and five years’ probation. She was also ordered to pay a $9,600 fine and $96,397 in restitution, along with 400 hours of community service.

Hogan had pleaded guilty in April to fraudulently gaining over $96,000 in Social Security funds.

The fraud was through Hogan, acting as a payee for her husband, hiding numerous properties the couple owned from 2009 through 2021. She also hid household income and resources so she could maintain her husband’s Social Security eligibility.

As a result of her hiding, $96,397 was paid by Social Security to her husband.