MAUMELLE, Ark. – The vandalization of a gravesite has reopened wounds for a mother in Maumelle 15 years after her son’s death.

On Sunday, Nan Deal drove to the Riverwood Memorial Gardens cemetery to visit her son and change out his flowers for the holidays.

When she arrived, the smile on her face quickly dropped. Her son’s headstone had been vandalized and the stone vase was ripped out of the ground.

“It’s something I can still do for my son, and I felt robbed of that,” Deal said.

Deal said she and her husband walked around the cemetery, counting other vases that had been stolen. She said she stopped at 25.

FOX 16 News contacted the Maumelle Police Department which is investigating this incident. Officials said they reported 41 vases stolen. At $300 apiece, that adds up to $12,300 in property stolen.

Deal said the money is one thing, but disrupting a final resting place is another.

“This is a place where I come to take care of something that I can,” she said. “I can’t take care of him anymore, you know? and it’s like a sacred space for me and I thought of all the places, really here?”

Later that day, Deal said she finished what she started. The grieving mother decorated her son’s gravestone for Christmas, paying tribute to another year gone.

As she sits by a tree she said she’s spent many days under, she thinks not only of her son, but of the person who disturbed a final resting place.

“My son had 12 and a half years, that’s all,” Deal said. “If you still have breath in your body, do something to bring glory to God to bless other people. Turn your life around, it’s not too late.”

Maumelle police say they have issued an arrest warrant for the person they say is responsible. Right now, they are not releasing any names.