MAUMELLE, Ark. — The corner of happy and healthy not too happy after a Maumelle Walgreens fell victim to forgery in an incident that police say happened last month.

Police did not say anything about the specifics surrounding the forgery, but they said it was a man and a woman.

They may be driving in a silver car. If you recognize them or the car, call Maumelle police at (501) 851-1337