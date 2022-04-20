MAUMELLE, Ark. – Police in Maumelle are asking for the public’s help in searching for three potential robbery suspects.

According to police, the three individuals met with the victim at the Maumelle Wine and Spirits Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Police said that is when they showed a gun and robbed the victim.

Police said the potential suspects were seen leaving in a red Chevrolet Cruze.

Police ask anyone who knows the alleged robbers or has seen the described vehicle to contact the Maumelle Police Department at 501-851-1337 ext. 114.