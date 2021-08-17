Mayflower family reflects on 5 year anniversary of the murder of Terry Credit

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — Five years ago a Mayflower family was changed forever and today is still hard especially because they don’t know who killed one of their family members.

The Credit family said today is still a struggle, but they are able to deal with life a little easier despite not knowing who killed Terry Credit.

Credit was gunned down in his home in the early morning hours on August 17 in 2016, but police are still no closer to solving the crime.

Terry’s sister, Victoria Credit said their family struggles without knowing at times, but they are confident someone will come forward with the key piece of evidence or knowledge that will give their family justice.

Victoria said the whole family struggled for two years after Terry’s murder, but now they can move on in life, but still never forgetting their lost loved one.

The detective on this case did not make a statement on the anniversary, but Victoria said she checks in regularly and senses the frustration in him that this case has gone cold.

If you know anything about the murder of Terry Credit, you are asked to give Conway police a call, there is a reward in this case and you can remain anonymous.