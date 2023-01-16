MAYFLOWER, Ark. – Mayflower police have said that an investigation into a Saturday shooting has now been upgraded to a homicide investigation.

On Saturday, Mayflower police, Faulkner County deputies and Arkansas State Police troopers responded to a reported shooting on a westbound on-ramp going on to I-40 from Highway 89 south.

Authorities have announced that the investigation has been upgraded to a homicide.

Investigators have said that the suspect is possibly driving a gray four-door car with a Tennessee license plate.

Officials with the Mayflower Police Department said the investigation is active and that no other information will be released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.