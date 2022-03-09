LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – During a weekly briefing Wednesday, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. gave an update on efforts in Little Rock to reduce the level of violent crime in the city.

It has been three weeks since Little Rock city leaders passed a plan to direct nearly $2 million in funding to multiple agencies in an effort to curb growing levels of violent crime.

According to crime statistics released last week focused on the first two months of the year, violent crime is 38% higher than the five-year average, with homicides being up 62% and aggravated assault being up 42%.

Scott was joined by Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley with the Little Rock Police Department and Michael Sanders with the city’s Office of Neighborhood Safety.