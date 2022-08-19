MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A McDonald’s employee is facing charges of child neglect after police say she left her toddler in a hot car while she went to work.

Managers at the McDonald’s located on US Highway 51 in North Memphis told police that 29-year-old Roshundra Maceo-Columbie arrived at work around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said it wasn’t until nearly 30 minutes later when Maceo-Columbie told the child’s father that she left the 1-year-old in the car unattended.

According to police, the toddler was left in the car with the windows up and no air conditioning on. The high for Thursday was 89 degrees.

The child is expected to be okay, police said.

Department of Child Services was contacted and the child was released to her grandmother.