CABOT, Ark. – Cabot police said one person was injured and another in custody Friday after a stabbing incident in Cabot.

According to investigators, the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators said they believe the incident started as an argument between coworkers at a McDonald’s around noon.

Police said the two left the business and went to a secondary location where the stabbing took place.

Investigators said one of the two then returned to the McDonald’s, with police responding to both locations.

The names of the two people involved have not been released.