McGEHEE, Ark. – A prisoner from the McGehee City Jail escaped custody Friday night.

According to police, Dwight Overbea escaped at around 10:15 p.m. on May 19. He is 30-years-old.

Overbea was in custody awaiting a court hearing on a terroristic threat and firearm charge after a series of felony convictions, according to officials.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the McGhee Police Department at 870-222-3636. Callers may remain anonymous.

Check back for updates.