MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis police officer has been relieved of duty after being arrested in Arkansas Wednesday night.

The Memphis Police Department said they were contacted by police in Crittenden County, Arkansas around 8 p.m. Wednesday after off-duty officer Garry Arnold was taken into custody. He is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Investigators were then dispatched to Arkansas, where they relieved Arnold of his duties with pay.

Arnold joined the department in 2017 and is assigned to Uniform Patrol.

MPD said they are conducting an internal investigation to address policy violations.

“The actions of this off-duty officer do not reflect the hard work and values of officers of the Memphis Police Department, who strive tirelessly to make a positive contribution to our communities,” MPD said in a statement Thursday.