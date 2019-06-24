Meth, weed & cash seized in Dardanelle traffic stop

YELL COUNTY, Ark. – One man is in custody after meth, marijuana, and cash were discovered during a June 20 traffic stop.

Around 3:40 p.m. Dardanelle Police made a traffic stop on State Highway 22 for a vehicle that was driving off the right side of the road. According to the Dardanelle Police Department, the vehicle refused to stop, turned onto Rock Street and then into the Dollar General parking lot where it stopped.

The driver was identified as James Wilson. Police discovered that Wilson had a suspended driver’s license and was taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found around 119 grams of methamphetamine, 39 ounces of marijuana, and around $2,300 in cash.

Wilson faces charges of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Due to the location of the driver, Wilson has also been charged with distribution near certain facilities (schools and churches). He is being held on a $250,000 bond.